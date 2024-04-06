Kent Lake Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after acquiring an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 640,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,981. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.88. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.