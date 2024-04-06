Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Kent Lake Capital LLC cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,950 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 103.8% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,343 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,203. The company has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.