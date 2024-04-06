Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,246 shares during the period. Neuronetics accounts for about 1.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.86% of Neuronetics worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 776.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

STIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,389. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

STIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $70,711.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,292 shares of company stock worth $519,307. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

