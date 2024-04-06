Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kent Lake Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group accounts for about 1.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TransMedics Group worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in TransMedics Group by 289.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,360 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

