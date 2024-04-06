Kent Lake Capital LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 3.5% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 242,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

