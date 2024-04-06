Kent Lake Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

