Kent Lake Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. PHINIA makes up 2.3% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

PHIN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.70. 560,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,417. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

