Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

EKSO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 52,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

