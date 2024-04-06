Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,980. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.