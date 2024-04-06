Kent Lake Capital LLC Trims Position in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,572 shares during the period. Nerdy makes up approximately 3.4% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Nerdy worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Nerdy stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 658,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $496.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 41,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $131,134.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,505,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares valued at $388,971. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

