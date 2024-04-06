KOK Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $81,030.47 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014137 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00021386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,632.33 or 1.00121364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00477402 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $124,110.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

