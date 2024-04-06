Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $66.39 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $66.39 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00070728 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00018518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,704,620 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

