Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $7,930,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $968.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $926.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.44. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $480.45 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

