LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $39.44. 135,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,099. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

