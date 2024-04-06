Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $3,384.01 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $32.26 billion and $84.50 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $3,384.01 or 0.04864300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,532,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,564,882.75665338. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,326.8175114 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $104,092,918.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

