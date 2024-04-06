Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $1,293.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,102,481 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,075,809.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00609995 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.