Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,244 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,670. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

