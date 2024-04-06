Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,143 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 212,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,532. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $702.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.