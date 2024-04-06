Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.5 %

SPG stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 862,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.