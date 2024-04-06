Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 846,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.