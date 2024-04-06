Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.