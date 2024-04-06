Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. 711,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.