Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 333,766 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,047,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,751 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 520.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,995 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CGMS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 349,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

