Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,650,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 349,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $48.30. 2,055,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

