Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 11,530,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

