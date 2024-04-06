Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,226 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,752 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

