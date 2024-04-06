Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 657,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

