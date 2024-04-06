Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,079 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

