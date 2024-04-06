Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires 759 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $204.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,352,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

