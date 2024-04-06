Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

