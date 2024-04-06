Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $47,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,703,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,410.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 502,045 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,790. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

MRVL stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,412,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,227. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

