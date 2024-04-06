Massachusetts Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Barclays were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Barclays by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

BCS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,765,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.2671 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

