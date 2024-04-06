Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,673,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.