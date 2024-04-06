Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSC traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.03. 668,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

