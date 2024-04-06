Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 66,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.54. 1,692,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

