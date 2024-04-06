Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. 6,351,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

