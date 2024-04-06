Massachusetts Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.