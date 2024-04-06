Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases 3,025 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,092,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,980,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

