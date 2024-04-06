Massachusetts Wealth Management Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DE traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.54. 994,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

