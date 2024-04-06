Massachusetts Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management owned 0.31% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

