Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.15. 2,457,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.97 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average of $429.40.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

