Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.62912043 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,141,027.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

