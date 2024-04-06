Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Tops $46.23 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $46.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

