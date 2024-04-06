Metahero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Metahero has a total market cap of $45.83 million and $1.09 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005468 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.