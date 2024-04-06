Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.10. 668,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,952. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $927,164. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.