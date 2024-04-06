Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $290,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $11.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $654.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,226. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $691.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

