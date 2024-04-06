Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.47 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $376.49 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,215,797 coins and its circulating supply is 852,698,467 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

