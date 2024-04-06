MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Trading 43.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $2.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01459619 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

