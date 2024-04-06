My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0607

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $76,113.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

