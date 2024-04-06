Narwhal Capital Management Buys 2,918 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

